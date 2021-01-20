Aldi offering employees extra paid time off for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

(WNCN) — Aldi stores across the United States are offering new incentives to its employees in exchange for getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The company, in a press release Tuesday, said it is working closely with state and local officials across the country to execute its vaccination plan for employees.

According to the release, the company will cover costs associated with vaccine administration and will provide employees with two hours of pay for each dose they receive, up to four hours total, as well as scheduling flexibility for salaried employees.

Aldi says it is continuing to come up with ways to distribute the vaccine to its employees like implementing on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our entire ALDI team has worked to keep stores safe and stocked, and serve communities without interruption,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being.”