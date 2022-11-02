ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – To curb the effects of inflation this holiday season, grocery chain ALDI will be offering a steep discount on common Thanksgiving favorites by winding back the clock.

Now through Nov. 29, the company’s “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” will offer holiday staples at “2019 prices,” according to a press release from ALDI.

Foods such as brie, prosciutto, stuffing, quiches, brown-and-serve rolls, apple pie, and more will be sold at the average retail price of the same items in Nov. 2019, for discounts of up to 30%, the company said. Eligible items will be marked with the following icon:

Items marked with the Thanksgiving Price Rewind sticker may be discounted by up to 30%, ALDI said. (Courtesy of ALDI)

“We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us,” Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S., said in the press release. “So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members?”

ALDI’s press release did not specify how many of its products would be included in the “Price Rewind.”

Over the past year, inflation has clocked in at a painful 8.2% — the highest since the early 1980s. (For reference, the inflation rate in 2019 was 1.81%.)

In efforts to slow inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.