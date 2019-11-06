(CNN) — Aldi wine advent calendar releases Wednesday
Aldi is rolling out its annual wine advent calendar, Wednesday.
Last year they sold out within minutes across the United States.
The calendars are used to count down the days of advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.
In the past, the calendars have been simple with fold-back flaps revealing treats like chocolates.
But they have evolved in recent years, including more interesting treats.
