WALTERBORO, S.C. (WNCN) — Alex Murdaugh, who a jury found found guilty on March 2 for the 2021 murders of his wife and son, will appeal his convictions, national CBS reports Thursday evening.

The former South Carolina attorney was convicted on four counts: the murder of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, the murder of his son, Paul Murdaugh, and two counts of possession of a weapon. Alex Murdaugh is supposed to serve back-to-back life sentences on the murder convictions, but got no convictions on the weapon charges.

More than 70 witnesses were called during the weeks-long trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on a family property on June 7, 2021.

