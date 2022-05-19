(The Hill) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is adding a husband to her personal squad after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

The high-profile New York Democrat is set to tie the knot with technology consultant Riley Roberts, she confirmed Thursday to Business Insider.

Ocasio-Cortez had been eyed sporting a ring on her engagement finger in photos captured by The Hill.

Her office did not respond to ITK’s request for comment.

While Ocasio-Cortez maintains a famously heavy social media presence — with more than 8 million Instagram followers and nearly 13 million on Twitter — she’s typically kept details of her romantic life under wraps.

The couple met while students at Boston University.

Roberts opened up in one of Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram story videos last year when asked about maintaining a “healthy relationship” with someone who’s in the public eye.

“We spend mornings together, spend quality time together, browse TikTok together,” Roberts said.

The 32-year-old lawmaker’s engagement news, first reported by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manríquez, came hours after she said in an Instagram post that a health issue had sidelined her “for the last week or two.”

“Don’t worry, it wasn’t COVID and I’m fine now,” she wrote.

“I’m back at it today, but was MIA for a bit to recover,” she said. “Just wanted to provide you all some assurance that the silence wasn’t political or anything as I know that worried some.”