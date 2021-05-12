‘Amazing’: No one hurt after 2 planes collide in midair over Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Fire officials say no one was injured after a cargo plane and a smaller aircraft collided in the air over a Denver-area park Wednesday morning.

“You expect a lot worse, this was amazing,” said Deputy John Bartmann, public information officer for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the collision happened before 10:30 a.m. at Cherry Creek State Park near East Belleview Avenue and South Peoria Street.

One plane crash-landed just south of the reservoir. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was equipped with a parachute, which deployed and helped bring the aircraft down safely.

The plane, which first responders described as a single-engine Cirrus SR22, was carrying two people at the time. Both walked away without injury.

Update – PIO on scene of plane crash. Two on board walked away with no injuries. Second plane able to land safe no injuries. Media briefing at noon – at Belleview and peoria just south of the access road to the crash. Look for the @SouthMetroPIO vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8A25hbV06C — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2021

The second plane, a Metroliner cargo plane operated by Keylime Air, landed safely at Centennial Airport. The only person on board was the pilot, who was not injured.

Photo showing damage of one of the aircraft involved in a midair collision

There are no reports of injuries to people on the ground, but there is expected to be scattered debris across the park.