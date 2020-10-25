Amber Alert canceled: Suspect arrested, 2 girls found safe after 2 boys discovered dead

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — An AMBER Alert was issued for two girls after two boys were found dead in a Leavenworth home.

The two little girls were later found safe along with the suspect in the case, who was arrested, officials said.

Aven Jackson, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, were missing Saturday, officials said.

The girls and the suspect, Donny Jackson, 40, were later found in Erick, Oklahoma, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Earlier in the day, the Leavenworth Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. When deputies arrived they found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old boy dead and two young girls missing.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction, Jackson, is the girls’ father.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in deaths of the two boys.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

U.S. AMBER Alert made the announcement on twitter Saturday afternoon.

The Arkansas State Police agreed to launch an Arkansas AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report