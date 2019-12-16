Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children reported missing out of Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams were last seen in the 10000 block of West Beaver Street.

Braxton has black hair and brown eyes, stands 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans.

Bri’ya has black hair and brown eyes, stands 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on front and black leggings.

If you have any information on the two children’s whereabouts or have seen them, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

