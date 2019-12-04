Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Conn. girl

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 1-year-old Ansonia girl who is missing from a home where a woman was found dead on Monday night.

Connecticut State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Venessa Morales. She is described as a 1-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Police say that this investigation began when a woman was found dead at around 8 p.m. Monday night in her home on Myrtle Avenue. Her death is being investigated as a homicide but officials have not yet released her identity.

