AMBER ALERT: Police searching for abducted boys ages 1 and 7

DALLAS (KXAN) — An amber alert has been issued for two children last seen Sunday in Dallas, and police are searching for them, along with a suspect in connection with their abduction.

Authorities are looking for Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33, who they believe is connected with the abduction of Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1.

Palmore is described as a black man, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has long dreadlocks dyed gold, authorities say.

Jorden Rodgers is 4 feet tall, 60 pounds with black and brown eyes. He has dreadlocks, as well. Julien is 2 feet tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the children of Palmore, contact Dallas Police.