AMBER ALERT: ‘Possible abduction’ of 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl who police believe was abducted in the Princeton Street area of Springfield, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Charlotte Moccia was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man around 1:26 p.m., not long after getting off the school bus at Princeton and Amherst streets. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

A home surveillance video shared by Springfield Police shows Charlotte walking alone on Tuesday, holding a white jacket. The video also shows a blue car driving slowly behind her a couple of feet away. Police believe the blue car is connected with her abduction on Wednesday. The man walking in the video is not a suspect, police say.

Charlotte has long brown hair, approximately 4’2″ and weighs 60 pounds. Police say she may be wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, a dark shirt that may have the logo of the Hampden Charter School on it (pictured below). She may have a school-issued laptop with her.

State Police say the investigation suggests a white or Hispanic man was walking behind Moccia and forced her into the back of an older dark blue Honda, possibly a civic, with tinted windows, no front plate, distinctive aftermarket rims, and a moon roof. Police believe the car may have been driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic woman.

This photo of the blue Honda was taken on Tuesday in the same area of Springfield where the abduction took place. State Police said the blue car has no inspection sticker and no front plate. If you have any information please call 911 or Text-A-Tip anonymously by typing “CRIMES” and then SOLVE.

UPDATE – Further investigation indicates the suspect who forced CHARLOTTE MOCCIA into the car was a white or Hispanic male, not a black male. Further investigation also reveals that the car has distinctive aftermarket rims and a moonroof. Please call 911 if seen. https://t.co/XPyEgSe2qJ pic.twitter.com/riRNr0ZAlj — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

