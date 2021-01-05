Ambulance crews in LA told not to transport patients who have little chance of survival

LOS ANGELES (WNCN/AP) — The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that ambulance crews in Los Angeles County have been told to not transport COVID-19 patients who have little chance of survival.

The move is to cut back on oxygen use and to focus on patients who have greater survival chances, the newspaper reported.

A massive increase in cases in Los Angeles County cases have swamped hospitals, forcing them to treat patients in hallways, ambulances and the gift shop, and forced an oxygen shortage. The California National Guard is contributing freezer trucks to help store bodies as hospitals run out of space.

The Associated Press reported that patients who are not to be transported by ambulances include those without heartbeats and, despite efforts at resuscitation, are not breathing, moving or have a pulse or blood pressure, and would be declared dead at the scene.

Over the weekend, ambulances were being forced to wait in bays as long as eight hours before they could transfer patients inside hospitals – and in some cases, doctors were treating patients inside ambulances, said Cathy Chidester, director of the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency.

Meanwhile, refrigerated trucks were on standby, ready to store the dead and mortuaries are turning away bereaved families because they’re running out of space.

More than 7,600 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a fourth of the state’s population of nearly 40 million but has seen 40% of its virus deaths.

LA County on Friday reported 20,414 new confirmed virus cases, indicating a spike in cases after the Christmas holiday.