American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights due to staffing, maintenance issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights after a weekend of staffing and maintenance issues within the company.

The airline says daily cancellations are likely to continue through July.

American Airlines says it may continue to cancel at least 50 to 60 flights per day for the rest of June and 50 to 80 flights per day through July.

The airline says it will work to help customers re-book on alternative flights through its mobile app.

Three flights in or out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled overnight. There have been no cancellations at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

