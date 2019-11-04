American Girl’s holiday doll costs 5K

(CNN Newsource) – This year, American Girl is going glam with a pricey doll fit for a princess.

The toy company’s holiday doll will be dressed to the nines with 5,000 Swarovski crystals on her gown.

Only three will be made and the cost-well, that will set Santa back $5,000.

They will first be put up in the window displays at the American Girl flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The holiday windows will be unveiled Nov. 8, and accompany dozens of events throughout the season to draw in customers.

The dolls will remain there until Dec. 20.

Then, they will be shipped to make it to their destinations by Christmas.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now