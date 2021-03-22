Amid chaos and panic in Boulder store killings, newlyweds tell of a dash to escape

BOULDER, Colo. (KCNC/CBS Newspath/AP) – A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference that the suspect was getting medical treatment and there was no further threat to the public. Officers had escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if he was the suspect.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County, and in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state and federal authorities,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Nevin and Quinlan Sloan are students at Colorado University Boulder and have been married for just a month.

The newlyweds were able to escape the King Soopers store in Boulder amid the shooting Monday afternoon. The pair had just entered the store and split up to do their shopping.

But, it wasn’t long before the firing started.

“And all of a sudden I was walking back to her — I heard just like a big bang,” said husband Nevin Sloan. “But then all of a sudden, like, we started hearing more like like ‘bang, bang, bang, bang.’ And I sprinted over to her and just I just, like, told her, hey, like, ‘we need get out of here.’ And I pushed off in the emergency door.”

The couple were able to get several others to leave out of the same emergency door.

Quinlin Sloan said the scene was out of control.

“It was definitely panic. I think a lot of people just didn’t know, like, exactly where he was or where he was going to be for me and him. We are like pretty calm just because we, like, know where we’re going and we know Jesus,” she said.

She said many people seemed unsure about what to do.

“And so I think a lot of people that were really panicked and didn’t know exactly if we should, like, just get out of the store and then stand there or if like, to move and get somewhere else,” Quinlin Sloan said.

Police are still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado.

Dean Schiller told the Associated Press that he had just left the supermarket when he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.

Law enforcement vehicles and officers massed outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters landed on the roof. Some windows at the front of the store were broken.

At one point, authorities said over a loudspeaker that the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.”

Sarah Moonshadow told the Denver Post that two shots rang out just after she and her son, Nicolas Edwards, finished buying strawberries. She said she told her son to get down and then “we just ran.”

Once they got outside, she said they saw a body in the parking lot. Edwards said police were speeding into the lot and pulled up next to the body.

“I knew we couldn’t do anything for the guy,” he said. “We had to go.”

James Bentz told the Post that he was in the meat section when he heard what he thought was a misfire, then a series of pops.

“I was then at the front of a stampede,” he said.

Bentz said he jumped off a loading dock out back to escape and that younger people were helping older people off of it.

One person was taken from the shooting scene to Foothills Hospital in Boulder, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted a statement that his “heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community.”

Police had told people to shelter in place amid a report of an “armed, dangerous individual” about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the grocery store but said at the news conference later that it wasn’t related to the shooting.

The FBI said it’s helping in the investigation at the request of police.