Amtrak fare sale returns with new savings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You can save money and travel with Amtrak this summer by traveling to new cities or revisiting your favorite place.

Amtrak’s popular sale, “Amtrak Across America,” has returned for four days.

Customers can save 40% on their next trip when booking between Tuesday and Friday.

The sale is valid on trips between Aug. 1 and Jan. 31, 2020, and there are no blackout dates

This allows travelers to save for popular travel periods like Labor Day Weekend, Thanksgiving, and the upcoming winter holiday season.

Travelers can choose from several of popular routes, including Seattle to Portland or Washington, D.C., to Raleigh for a more affordable rate.

All long-distance trains, as well as most nationwide state-supported reserved trains, are valid for this offer.

The only exception i for trains that travel between New York and Washington, D.C., in the Northeast Corridor.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price and no discount code is needed.

