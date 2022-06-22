TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been indicted on 21 federal charges including conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly funneling donations through third parties back to himself for personal use.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced the indictment Wednesday. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It’s the latest trouble for Gillum, who was the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018. He narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race that required a recount.

In March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort.