NEW YORK, N.Y. (WNCN) — The NFL has announced that it is postponing its announcement of the 15 finalists for its 2023 Hall of Fame scheduled for Tuesday night out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The league was supposed to announce the finalists at 8 p.m. eastern.

Hamlin, 24, collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football and collapsed. He received CPR after remaining motionless.

He remains in critical condition after being taken off the field in an ambulance and directly to a hospital.

The Bills-Bengals game was not completed and a makeup has not been announced.

This is a developing story.