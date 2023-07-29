CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A “weld indication” has been discovered on the Fury 325 coaster at Carowinds in North Carolina — the same ride that had a support column replaced due to a crack found roughly one month ago.

The North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed with Nexstar’s WJZY that the agency was notified of the structural issue found on the popular coaster this week.

A “weld indication” could be either a break or a crack on the coaster, the department said.

“No certificate of operation has been issued nor do we have a timeline of when the certificate of operation will be issued for the Fury 325,” officials with the department said Friday.

Carowinds has since issued a statement concerning the find.

“We are conducting a full maintenance review of Fury 325 during this testing process. This maintenance review — which is consistent with routine off-season procedures — includes a review of the steel superstructure, the trains, and the ride control system,” park officials said.

“During such reviews, it is not uncommon to discover slight weld indications in various locations of a steel superstructure. It is important to note that these indications do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride.”

Park officials added that each indication will be evaluated, tested, repaired and inspected “before the ride is deemed operational.”

A crack in support beam on the Fury 325 is seen in a photo taken by WJZY. That crack prompted the closure of the ride shortly afterward. (WJZY)

“Additionally, as is customary, we conduct test cycles to ensure its smooth operation before guests are allowed on the ride.”

This newly reported defects come after a significant break was discovered by a parkgoer on a support beam for the roller coaster in late June.

The support pillar was replaced earlier this month. Carowinds is currently conducting its own tests and inspections ahead of inspections by the “final inspections by the “ride manufacturer, a third-party testing firm, and the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau,” the park said.

Carowinds bills its Fury 325 coaster as North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster, meaning it contains a drop of at least 300 feet. Riders reach a peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop. The ride can reach speeds of up to 95 mph.