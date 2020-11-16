Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog

GREENBRIER, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas family wants answers after an investigator with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed their child’s dog after winding up at their home by mistake while on a sex offender compliance check last week.

A department spokesperson says the investigator, James Freeman, went to Autumn Hills Road for the compliance check but went to the wrong house Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s Office, Freeman went to 72 Autumn Hills for the check, but was allegedly told the sex offender lived at the next address. Freeman then went to 76 Autumn Hills road where Chris Coiner lives. Coiner says that’s where the Freeman shot his family’s dog.

“I was livid, I was livid with feelings and he didn’t care one bit,” said Coiner.

Coiner says the investigator shot his dog because it barked at him. He recorded his interaction with Freeman after the shooting and can be heard telling Freeman, “Get off my property, you shot and killed my G****** dog!”

Coiner says it happened as his kids were coming home from school. He says he heard his dog barking followed by a gunshot and that Freeman was the one who pulled the trigger.

“He did not make any attempt to get away from it, he didn’t make any attempt to get back in his vehicle, all he did was shoot the dog because he was barking at him,” said Coiner.

Coiner says his dog has never bitten anyone, and, as a father, it hurts to know his little boy doesn’t understand where his dog went.

“He was his buddy and we lost a family member,” said Coiner.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently reviewing the shooting.

“If you’re at the address that you’re serving a warrant at, I could see using force to be there. But, if you know you’re not at the address on the warrant, there is no reason to use any force for any reason,” said Coiner.

Coiner plans to meet with the department’s internal affairs on Friday. A spokesperson with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on whether Freeman was placed on leave.