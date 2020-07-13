Arkansas police officer who allegedly threatened to shoot protesters charged in shooting death of fellow officer

ALEXANDER, Ark. (WNCN) — Arkansas State Police arrested and charged a former police officer in the shooting death of a fellow officer.

Calvin Salyers, a 33-year-old officer in Alexander, Arkansas surrendered on a manslaughter charge in the June 3 shooting that killed Officer Scott Hutton, 36, state police said. A judge set his bond at $15,000.

On June 3, Hutton wounded by a gunshot and was found lying outside of a residence.

Arkansas Special Agent Ryan Jacks wrote in an arrest affidavit that Hutton had driven to Salyers’ home shortly after 7 p.m. on that day to pick up a patrol car from Salyers, which was parked inside a metal structure nearby.

According to court documents, Salyers allegedly told another officer that just after the “riots in Minneapolis” he would “shoot through the door” if any protesters showed up at his home. The officer told Salyers that he could not shoot anyone without identifying them first and identify that there was a threat.

When Hutton arrived at Salyers’ home, he texted him, “are you awake,” Jacks wrote. When he didn’t get a response, Hutton walked to the front door and knocked. Inside, Salyers was watching a movie with his girlfriend, Ashlee Cummings. He was off duty at the time.

Jacks goes on to say that Salyers told Cummings he would check who was at the door and grabbed his Glock .40-caliber handgun. He looked through the peephole and saw a “figure standing on his porch with a dark shirt and a gun on his hip”.

Salyers told investigators that he tried to transfer his weapon to his other hand to greet the person at the door. However, he said that when he did, the gun fired, striking Hutton in the chest.

He was transported to a Little Rock hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Arkansas State Police.

Hutton had been dressed in a black polo shirt with khaki tactical pants and his police-style gun belt and his weapon holstered.

The affidavit reads that the bullet hole appeared to have contact residue, indicating that the weapon was pressed against the door when fired.

Salyers had been with the Alexander Police Department since 2017.