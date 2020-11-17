Armed man killed by deputies after traffic stop for stolen tag on Lexus, officials say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP/CBS Newspath) — Officials say an armed man was fatally shot during a confrontation with South Florida deputies.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Monday morning along a Dania Beach road after a traffic stop. Officials say deputies attempted to stop a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag, and the driver hopped out and ran away.
Authorities say deputies were chasing the man on foot when the shooting occurred tin the 160 block of Southwest 19th Court.
In video from the scene, a gun could be seen on the pavement of a parking lot just a few feet from where the man’s body was under a tarp.
Deputies began CPR, and rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials say a gun was recovered near the body.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Washington Post: Lindsey Graham pressured GA Secretary of State to throw out legally cast ballots
- Moore poised to win record-tying fourth term as N.C. speaker
- Michelle Obama calls on Trump to accept election results
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer hits ice on highway, plows into front of hotel
- Boy Scouts face nearly 90,000 sex abuse claims in bankruptcy case