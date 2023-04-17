(KTLA) – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly reviewing claims of sexual assault against actor Armie Hammer.

During an interview with CNN, a spokesperson for the D.A.’s Office did not specify the identity of the complainant or complainants.

“I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the L.A. D.A. The matter is currently under review,” Tiffiny Blacknell, the office’s communications director, told the outlet.

Hammer has been under investigation for sexual assault since February 2021, after a woman accused him of raping her back in 2017.

In March 2021, Gloria Allred introduced a 24-year-old woman named “Effie.” She said she met the actor online in 2016 and their relationship “progressed rapidly” and “he became increasingly more violent.”

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent,” Effie said in a virtual news conference with her attorney.

“I thought that he was going to kill me,” she added.

Hammer has not been charged in the case and has denied any wrongdoing.

In February 2023, Hammer broke his silence in an interview with Air Mail about the allegations against him that shocked the world online during the height of the pandemic.

The actor said all of his encounters were “consensual”

“Every single thing was discussed beforehand,” he says. “I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never,” Hammer said.

“I would scoop up these women, bring them into it — into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around — and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used,” he told the site.

Nexstar’s KTLA has reached out to Allred’s office for a comment on the report of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office review of sexual assault allegations but has not heard back.

So far, Hammer’s attorney has not yet released a statement regarding this recent announcement from the D.A.’s Office.