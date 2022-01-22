Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash that injured 1, reports say

(KTLA) – One person was taken to the hospital in a four-car crash in Los Angeles Friday afternoon that is believed to have involved actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.

The wreck ended up with one vehicle — a large black SUV, according to photos taken at the scene — on top of another car, which appeared to be a red Prius.

Madison could not confirm that Schwarzenegger was involved in the crash, but photos from the scene appear to show the actor and politician at the crash site.

Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the LAFD transported one person to a nearby hospital, but that person’s injuries are currently unknown.

The accident happened in the tony, coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.