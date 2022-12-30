MOSCOW, IDAHO (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, NewsNation has confirmed.

The arrest took place in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, according to Senior National Correspondent for NewsNation, Brian Entin. He shared the breaking update on Twitter just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The four University of Idaho students killed were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

All four victims were members of fraternities and sororities. The women were roommates and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

The FBI and the state police are assisting local police in the investigation. Moscow hasn’t had a murder case in about seven years.

