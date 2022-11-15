KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WNCN) — After more than two months of delays, which included engine issues, hydrogen leaks, and two hurricanes, NASA’s Artemis I is finally set for liftoff early Wednesday morning.

Watch the launch here, with coverage starting at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

No humans will be on board this flight, but it still will make history as it will allow us to go back to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, literally launching a brand-new era of space travel.

“Ultimately this program is the program that will enable humans to leave this planet permanently for the first time,” says NASA Engineer Chandler Scheuermann. “So when you think about it in those terms, I’d say there’s a whole lot to be excited about.”

Artemis I is a test flight, making sure future crewed missions will make it to the Moon and back, safely. But it’s not just about sending people back to the Moon. It’s so this, and the next generations of astronauts, can explore farther than we’ve ever been.

“We’re looking to establish a Lunar Base on the surface of the Moon where we can harvest resources like water ice to convert into liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen which we will use to fuel rockets to launch from the Moon to go to Mars and beyond,” Scheuermann explains.

More than 50 years ago the missions to the moon were called Apollo after the god of the Moon, but as we launch into a new future, these missions are called Artemis, after Apollo’s twin sister.

“We tie that into our future planned astronaut candidacy so that our plans to send the first female astronaut and the first person of color to the Lunar surface,” Scheuermann says. “So I’m sure we would have made Artemis proud.”

Proud, and ready to bring a new generation to the Moon, and beyond.