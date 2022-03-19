DUMAS, Ark. (AP/WNCN) – Arkansas State Police 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show.

Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

KARK-TV reported that at least 10 people were injured in the shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Mad Butcher and Fred’s along US-165.

Additional information, including the victims’ conditions or potential suspects, wasn’t immediately available.

KARK reported that several victims were taken to Delta Memorial Hospital, while others were taken to McGehee Hospital for treatment. A child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the TV station reported.