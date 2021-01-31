At least 2 injured by gunfire at Wisconsin mall; shooter on the loose

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. (WLUK/CBS Newspath/WNCN) — Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to stay away from the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The mall is on lockdown.

People could be seen leaving the building with raised hands.

Calls of shots being fired started coming in just after 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday. There were also reports of several people injured.

WFRV reported according to police, there are two victims and the shooter is still on the loose. At this time, police believe the suspect left before authorities responded to the scene.

Ambulances could be seen on the mall parking lot.

No other information is available at this time.