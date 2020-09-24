At least 2 Louisville police officers shot as protests break out in wake of Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNCN) — At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky amid Breonna Taylor protests, MetroSafe confirmed to Nexstar’s NewsNationNow.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

It’s not clear if it happened during the protests and no other details were immediately released.

The Louisville Metro Police Department livestreamed part of their police response on Facebook.

“Officer down” and “shots fired” can be heard in the video.

This story will be updated.