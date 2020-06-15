At least 7 Minneapolis cops have quit in wake of George Floyd’s death

Several Minneapolis Police Department officers have decided to leave their jobs in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. At least seven employees have left the department, CBS Minnesota reports. City officials say that number does not include the four former officers involved in Floyd’s death.

MPD officials did not specify if the departures are specifically due to Floyd’s death, but the decisions to leave were made recently.

In a statement obtained by CBS Minnesota, MPD officials said in part that people seek to leave employment for “myriad” reasons and said the MPD is “no exception.”

“Due to these employment separations, we have not noted any indicators that would impact public safety,” the MPD said.

The department has been under fire following the death of Floyd on Memorial Day. A medical examiner ruled that Floyd was killed after former officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Since then, protesters have been calling for justice against the officers involved. All four have been fired and charged with crimes.

The Minneapolis City Council is also exploring other ways of keeping the city safe if the police department was ever defunded.

Meanwhile, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota told CNN on Saturday that now is the time for the city of Minneapolis to make real changes and stood behind her message of dismantling the MPD.