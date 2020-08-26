Attorney: Missing Fort Hood soldier’s body found in Texas

FILE – In this file photo provided by the U.S. Army is Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Police say a body found near Fort Hood, Texas, is likely that of Fernandes. Temple police said late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, that identification found with the body indicates the man may be Fernandes. Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a body found near Fort Hood is likely that of a soldier missing since last week.

Temple police said late Tuesday that identification found with the body indicates the man may be missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes.

Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year, and two have been found dead.

Natalie Khawam is representing the Fernandes family and said Army police told them about the discovery.

She said the body was found hanging in a tree and that Fernandes’ backpack was with him.

Khawam said police found the 23-year-old’s driver’s license inside.

Members of Fernandes’s unit at Ft. Hood last saw him Aug. 17th.

Officers first got a medical call just after 5:30 p.m. from a person saying that a man was observed near the railroad tracks.

When the officers got there, they determined the body had been dead for some period of time.

Police say there is no indication of foul play, but caution that this is only the initial stage of the investigation.

Fernandes’ family traveled from their home in Brockton, Massachusetts to lead the search for him. His mother, Ailina, has not heard from him since Sunday.

She says her son was in the hospital for six days, saying only that he needed to “clear his mind.”

“I knew he had a lot of pressure on him from the Army people I know he does not want to be with the Army any longer, I know he was unhappy with them,” Ailina Fernandes said. “I know he was getting bullied inside the Army, and that’s all I know.”

Fort Hood confirmed Friday that Elder Fernandes had filed an abusive sexual conduct report against the Army before going missing. They say he was also transferred from a unit that was recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade.

FOX44 News contributed to this article.