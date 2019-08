Autopsy: Man shot 3 times in back by police

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, Delisha Searcy, mother of De’Von Bailey, at podium, speaks at a news conference in front of the Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Greg Bailey, third from left, De’Von Bailey’s father, stands next to Searcy. Police body camera video released Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 shows De’Von Bailey being shot by police while running away. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the videotaped shooting of a Colorado man by police (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Officials say a young black man who was shot while running from police in Colorado died after being shot four times by police, including three times in his back.

The details were contained in an El Paso County coroner’s autopsy report released Thursday by attorneys representing the family of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

The report says the fourth gunshot wound was to Bailey’s right elbow.

Earlier Thursday, Colorado Springs police released officer body camera video showing Bailey was running away from police when officers opened fire.

Police previously said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun.

Colorado Springs police did not immediately respond to messages Thursday seeking further comment.

____

3:05 p.m.

One of the lawyers representing the family of a young man shot in the back while fleeing police in Colorado says the shooting was the “execution of a man who was running away.”

Attorney Mari (MAR’-ee) Newman made the claim Thursday based on newly released police body camera footage of the shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey in Colorado Springs and reports from witnesses she didn’t identify.

The video shows officers initially talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery that was reported nearby. Bailey runs away when one officer tells the men they are about to be searched for a gun.

The officer can be heard yelling “hands up!” three times before firing multiple times.

Police previously said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun.

Another lawyer for the family, Darold Kilmer, said Thursday the footage doesn’t show Bailey with a weapon in his hand at any time or with a weapon when he was shot.

____

2 p.m.

Footage from police body cameras shows a man running away when Colorado officers open fire, striking him in the back at least once before he collapses on a street.

The release of the video Thursday by the Colorado Springs Police Department came nearly two weeks after the death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

It followed calls from Bailey’s family for the footage to be made public.

Police have said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun.

The video shows officers initially talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery that was reported nearby. One officer tells the men they are about to be searched for a gun when Bailey runs away.

The officer can be heard yelling “hands up!” three times before firing multiple times. The footage also shows police finding a gun in Bailey’s shorts after he falls to the ground.

___

12:59 p.m.

Police have released body camera footage of the shooting of a young black man in Colorado Springs.

Thursday’s release comes nearly two weeks after De’Von Bailey’s death and follows calls from the 19-year-old’s family for the footage to be made public.

Surveillance video obtained last week by The Gazette showed Bailey running from two officers before falling to the ground. Police have said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun.

The shooting is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which will turn its findings over to the district attorney’s office. Bailey’s family has asked for an independent special prosecutor to take over.

Several media organizations including The Associated Press had also requested the release of the footage.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now