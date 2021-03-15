Average gas prices climb 25 cents a gallon to $2.89

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month, and surging prices on credits for renewable fuel.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20, 2020.

“The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018,” AAA Spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a AAA gas price update.

Her agency says the national average is almost 40 cents more expensive than a year ago, just before national lockdowns began.

Gas Buddy says it’s common to see a spring surge in prices, but that the increase may be more pronounced this year as loosening regulations and high vaccine rates allow people to again move more freely after more than a year of limitations.

“It’s extremely frustrating as a consumer to feel helpless as prices soar and as millions remain unemployed, so the only advice I can offer consumers is [to] prepare for further increases, and to mitigate rising prices, shop around for the low prices every time you need to refuel,” said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

— WMBD and CBS 17 contributed to this report