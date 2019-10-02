B-17 crashes while landing at Connecticut airport, FAA reports

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A B-17 bomber crashed while attempting to land at a Connecticut airport Wednesday morning – sending flames and smoke into the air.

CBS 17 sister station WTNH spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport, located just north of Hartford, who saw the scene unfold.

He said a military plane appeared to not have enough power when in the air. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

The FAA released the following statement:

#FAA Statement on Boeing B-17 incident at @Bradley_Airport. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mPKInVQJ5O — The FAA (@FAANews) October 2, 2019

Officials confirmed the plane that has crashed was part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

Bradley Airport is closed, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.

A plane similar to the B-17 that crashed at Bradley Airport. (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

