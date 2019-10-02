B-17 crashes while landing at Connecticut airport, FAA reports

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A B-17 bomber crashed while attempting to land at a Connecticut airport Wednesday morning – sending flames and smoke into the air.
CBS 17 sister station WTNH spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport, located just north of Hartford, who saw the scene unfold.
He said a military plane appeared to not have enough power when in the air. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.
The FAA released the following statement:
Officials confirmed the plane that has crashed was part of the Wings of Freedom tour.
Bradley Airport is closed, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.
CBS 17 will update this story.
