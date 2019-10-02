B-17 crashes while landing at Connecticut airport, FAA reports

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)  – A B-17 bomber crashed while attempting to land at a Connecticut airport Wednesday morning – sending flames and smoke into the air.

CBS 17 sister station WTNH spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport, located just north of Hartford, who saw the scene unfold.

He said a military plane appeared to not have enough power when in the air. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

The FAA released the following statement:

Officials confirmed the plane that has crashed was part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

Bradley Airport is closed, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.

