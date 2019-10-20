Baby shot 4 times while riding in car with stepmom

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN Newsource) – An 11-month-old is in critical condition after being shot four times Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police said the baby was in a car with his stepmother who said she heard gunshots but kept driving until she got home less than 10 minutes away.

She told police when she went to take the baby out of the car, she noticed her car was hit with bullets and the baby boy had been shot in the head, chest and buttocks.

The baby was then taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police have not announced any arrests or named of any suspects.

The Philadephia Fraternal Order of Police announced the group is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now