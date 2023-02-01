RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray sunscreen SPF 30 is being recalled because of the presence of Benzene in some batches.

The FDA said that benzene is a human carcinogen and can potentially “result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

Officials said three batches of the sunscreen spray are impacted by the recall:

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20301CF September 2023 6 oz (FDA)

Banana Boat’s parent company, Edgewell Personal Care Company, has not had any reports of “adverse events related to this recall,” according to officials.

If you have any of the recalled sunscreen, officials said to stop using it immediately.

Banana Boat is offering a reimbursement for the impacted products. For information on how to get a refund, click here.

If you experience any adverse reactions from this sunscreen, you can report it to the “FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax:”

Complete and submit the report online here

Regular Mail or Fax: Download this form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

For more information on this recall, click here.