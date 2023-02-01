RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray sunscreen SPF 30 is being recalled because of the presence of Benzene in some batches.

The FDA said that benzene is a human carcinogen and can potentially “result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

Officials said three batches of the sunscreen spray are impacted by the recall:

UPCDESCRIPTIONLot CodeExpirationSize
0-79656-04041-8Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 3020016AFDecember 20226 oz
0-79656-04041-8Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 3020084BFFebruary 20236 oz
0-79656-04041-8Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 3021139AFApril 20246 oz
0-79656-04041-8Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 3020301CFSeptember 20236 oz
(FDA)

Banana Boat’s parent company, Edgewell Personal Care Company, has not had any reports of “adverse events related to this recall,” according to officials.

If you have any of the recalled sunscreen, officials said to stop using it immediately.

Banana Boat is offering a reimbursement for the impacted products. For information on how to get a refund, click here.

If you experience any adverse reactions from this sunscreen, you can report it to the “FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax:”

For more information on this recall, click here.