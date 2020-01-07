Basketball player accused of attempted rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details reveal why Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg was suspended from the team last month.

According to a police report, Bragg is accused of attempted rape.

According to that report, a woman says in August after a night of drinking, Bragg held her down, kissed her and kept trying to unbutton her pants.

She says she kept saying no and told him she was his girlfriend’s best friend. She told police she was afraid she was going to be raped and recorded the alleged incident on her cellphone.

Bragg has not been charged with a crime and the District Attorney in Alamogordo is investigating because the wife of Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez is the University of New Mexico’s Dean of Students.

Bragg served a three-game suspension from the Lobos, but has since been cleared to play and is expected to play Tuesday when the Lobos take on Fresno State.

