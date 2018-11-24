Bears great Mike Ditka gets pacemaker after mild heart attack Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Ditka in a photo in 2018 at a fundraising dinner in Springfield, Mo. and during his days playing for the Chicago Bears. KOLR-TV photos [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Ditka when he played for the Bears in a photo from KOLR-TV. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Ditka in a photo from KOLR-TV. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Ditka when he played for the Bears in a photo from KOLR-TV. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Ditka in a photo from KOLR-TV. [ + - ]

CHICAGO (AP) - Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack.

Steve Mandell, Ditka's agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka is "doing much better," and the iconic coach "appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon."

The Bears wished Ditka a "speedy recovery" on Twitter.

The 79-year-old Ditka played tight end for 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Ditka might be best known for his coaching career.

He coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.

