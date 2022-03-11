(ABC4) – Emilio Delgado, the man who spent 40 years playing the Fix-it Shop owner “Luis” on Sesame Street has passed away.

The 81-year-old actor’s death was confirmed by his manager to ABC4.

“We are saddened by the news of Emilio’s passing. Emilio was an immense talent who brought so much joy and smiles to his fans. He will be missed by many and we know his legacy will live on. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his wife, Carole,” Robert Attermann, the CEO of A3 Artists Agency, told ABC4 in a statement.

According to a report from TMZ, the actor passed away Thursday surrounded by his family in his home in New York City.

Delgado had recently been put in hospice care after being diagnosed with the blood cancer multiple myeloma in December 2020.

Delgado was still working as an actor up until the pandemic.

He starred in Quixote Nuevo, a theater production set in a fictional modern-day Texas border town. In the play, Quixote and his sidekick embark on an adventure in search of long-lost love.

Aside from his pivotal role on Sesame Street, Delgado also appeared on two episodes of Law & Order, The Get Down (2017) and House of Cards.