Bernie Madoff wants Trump to commute his 150-year prison sentence

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Bernie Madoff is asking President Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

The Department of Justice website shows Madoff has filed a clemency petition that’s still pending.

There’s no word from the White House as to whether the president may grant his request.

Madoff, now 81, was arrested in 2008 and later convicted in relation to being the mastermind behind a massive Ponzi scheme.

Madoff swindled billions of dollars from his investors.

Madoff is now serving a 150-year sentence for money laundering, perjury, and other crimes.

He is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner.

