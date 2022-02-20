Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead

FILE – Bernie Madoff exits Manhattan federal court, March 10, 2009, in New York. Authorities have identified a couple found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida as Madoff’s sister and her husband. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Two people found dead in their Florida home Thursday have been identified as the sister and brother-in-law of Bernie Madoff, according to the Associated Press.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin Wiener, 90, were both found with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning at their home in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sondra was the older sister of Bernie Madoff, the fraudster convicted of running a $64 billion Ponzi scheme. He and his firm defrauded investors for decades until he was exposed in the financial downturn of 2008.

Sondra didn’t work for her brother, but her son did, according to the New York Post.

The elderly couple’s families have invoked Marsy’s Law, said the Palm Beach Sheriff. Marsy’s Law, which passed as a constitutional amendment in Florida in 2018, gives crime victims right to due process and freedom from intimidation, among other rights.