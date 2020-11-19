WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is close to winning more than 80 million votes in his campaign.
Biden’s total continues to rise as Democratic strongholds like California and New York process their remaining ballots.
He will likely have won the White House by a greater margin than any other president this century other than Barack Obama in 2008.
Biden is also on track to win the Electoral College with the same 306 votes that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” victory in his own 2016 race.
- Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory
- Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say
- Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
- Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University’s count
- UNC’s Cole Anthony picked 15th, Hornets select LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick in NBA draft
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now