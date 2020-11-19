Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is close to winning more than 80 million votes in his campaign.

Biden’s total continues to rise as Democratic strongholds like California and New York process their remaining ballots.

He will likely have won the White House by a greater margin than any other president this century other than Barack Obama in 2008.

Biden is also on track to win the Electoral College with the same 306 votes that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” victory in his own 2016 race.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories