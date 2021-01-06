Biden calls those in US Capitol ‘extremists’ as Trump releases video calling for peace

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday as chaos descended upon Washington.

Immediately after Biden’s comments, President Donald Trump tweeted out a video where he said the election was stolen from him but he called for peace.

In addressing those on Capitol Hill, Trump said “we love you, you are very special.”

“It’s not a protest, it’s insurrection,” Biden said during his 8-minute speech.

Biden went on to say that what is happening at the Capitol “do not represent who we are.”

He said those in the Capitol are “extremists.”

“This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now,” Biden said.

Biden’s condemnation came after violent protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm the president-elect’s victory in the November election.

Biden addressed the violent protests as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

