Biden campaign buys ‘Keep America Great’ website

The “Keep America Great” website might sound like something that belongs to President Trump, but the site says it was paid for by Biden for President.

Mr. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan got a slight facelift for his 2020 presidential run, with the campaign adopting “Keep America Great” as its official new slogan.

Keepamericagreat.com, however, features what it says are promises made by Mr. Trump that were broken. “Trump isn’t looking for a second term – he’s looking for a do-over,” the site says.

The site lists several categories such as economy and jobs, immigration and COVID-19, and links to “what Trump promised” for each issue. Other links lead to “what actually happened.”

At the very bottom of the page is a Biden-Harris logo and a graphic saying it was paid for by Biden for President.

Biden – who has taken to Twitter during the Republican National Convention to denounce the president – tweeted out a link to the “Keep America Great” website on Thursday night, the last night of the convention, during which Mr. Trump delivered a scathing speech against him.

In an email to CBS News, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary Hogan Gidley said: “You can buy all the domain names you want, but Joe Biden can’t ever buy a way out of his 47 years’ worth of failure in elected office.”