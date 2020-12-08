Biden confirms former Fort Bragg commander Lloyd Austin will be pick for secretary of defense

WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) — President-elect Joe Biden is confirming that he will nominate retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.

Word of the choice had leaked out Monday, prompting some members of Congress to raise doubts about the wisdom of putting a recently retired military officer in charge of the Defense Department. Austin, who served 41 years in uniform, retired four years ago.

Biden responded Tuesday with an article in The Atlantic in which he urged Congress to grant a waiver of the legal prohibition against anyone serving as secretary of defense who has not been out of uniform for at least seven years.

Such a waiver has been granted only twice in history — in 1950 and in 2017. Biden wrote that he believes in the importance of civilian control of the military. And he wrote that Austin knows that the secretary of defense has a different set of responsibilities than a military officer.

Austin once served as a commander of a combat support company with the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.

He eventually rose to the rank of lieutenant general and assumed command of Fort Bragg, before becoming commander of U.S. troops in Iraq from 2010 to 2011, where he oversaw the end of the U.S.-led invasion of the country and the withdrawal of all American forces.

Austin also served in 2012 as the first Black vice chief of staff of the Army, the service’s No. 2-ranking position. A year later he assumed command of U.S. Central Command, where he fashioned and began implementing a U.S. military strategy for rolling back the Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.