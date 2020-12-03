President-elect Joe Biden says he is keeping Dr. Anthony Fauci on as a chief medical adviser and a member of his COVID-19 advisory team.
Biden made the comments Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. He said he spoke with Fauci earlier in the day about the need to instill confidence in any coronavirus vaccine and the fact that “you don’t have to close down the economy” to combat the virus.
Biden says he’d be “happy” to get a vaccine in public to prove its safety.
The president-elect also said he would ask the public to wear masks for 100 days to help drive down the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.
- 102-year-old woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice
- Victim advocate for Durham police speaks out about helping victims of violence as shootings near 900
- Lee County commissioner passes away; had been hospitalized with COVID-19, report says
- 12-year-old boy accepted to Georgia Tech; hopes to become aerospace engineer
- Biden says Fauci will be chief medical adviser
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now