Biden says ‘I hope to God I live up to’ the job of being president

In his first network news interview since being sworn in, President Joe Biden said he “hopes to God that I live up to” the job of being president.

Mr. Biden told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell that he “always thought about presidents in terms of Abraham Lincoln up there or, you know, Franklin Roosevelt or George Washington.”

“And I thought to myself, ‘How in God’s name could I compare myself to them?'” Mr. Biden said. “But then I realized I know eight presidents. … I know them. They’re all really fine men and you know their strengths and their weaknesses. And it gave a little more of, well, you know, no, I — don’t get me wrong, I think it’s an incredibly challenging job. And I’m extremely flattered to have a chance to do it. And I hope to God I live up to it. But it seemed to make it more life size.”

O’Donnell noted that Mr. Biden has “been around the White House for a long time.”

“You’ve walked into the Oval Office; you were vice president for eight years,” O’Donnell said. “But did it feel a little different when you walked in as president of the United States and sat down on the other side of the Resolute Desk?”

“You know when it felt different?” Mr. Biden responded. “When I walked through the front doors of the White House after being sworn in.”