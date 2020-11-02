Biden says it’s ‘time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home’ during campaign rally

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden kicked off the final day of campaigning in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.

He spoke at a drive-in rally at Burke Lakefront Airport. The Biden campaign says more than 100 cars showed up, and many had to be turned away.

“Folks, he hasn’t figured it out. Presidents don’t determine who gets to vote. Voters determine who’s going to be the president,” Biden said. “When America votes, America will be heard. And when America is heard, I believe the message is going to be loud and clear, it’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home. We’re done.”

“We’re done with the chaos,” he continued. “We’re done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility. We’ve got a whole lot of work to do. If I’m elected your president, I’m going to act and I’m going to act on day one. Folks, we’re going to act to get this COVID under control.”

The former vice president is also headed back to Pennsylvania for several events on this final day.