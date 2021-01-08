Biden says Trump not attending inauguration is a ‘good thing’, VP Pence ‘welcome to come’

WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden said in a Friday press conference that it is a “good thing” that President Donald Trump is choosing not to attend his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump announced Friday that he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, ending two months of speculation about his decision. He will be the first president in more than 150 years — and only the fourth in U.S. history — to skip the ceremony where his successor is sworn in.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” the president wrote in a tweet. (His access to Twitter was restored after a 12-hour lockout for “repeated and severe violations” of Twitter’s rules against election misinformation.)

“I was told that on the way up here, the way over here that he indicated that he wasn’t going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I ever agreed on. It’s a good thing him not showing up,” Biden said.

Biden said Vice President Pence is welcome to come to his inauguration.

The president-elect began the press conference with remarks offering his sympathies to the family of Capitol Police Office Brain D. Sicknick who died after a riot at the U.S. Capitol. Sicknick died due to injuries sustained while on-duty, Capitol police say.

“Our sympathies and our concerns go out for his family and the people responsible should be held accountable, and they will be.”

Biden also said that he will lay out a COVID economic relief package. Currently, Americans are receiving $600 in stimulus aid, but there has been talk of a possible $2,000 stimulus check after Biden takes office.