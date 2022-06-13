WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill creating a commission to study establishing a national museum on the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

The eight-member commission that will be created by the new law will also study whether such a museum should be part of the Smithsonian Institution.

Biden says he was honored to sign into law “something that’s long overdue.”

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng of New York and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.